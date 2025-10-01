Anshuman Jha’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to feature reimagined versions of two Beethoven symphonies

Mumbai, Oct 1 Actor Anshuman Jha’ upcoming maiden directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli will have the recreated version of legendary German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven’s two classic symphonies in the black comedy thriller starring Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur.

Anshuman told IANS: “As a filmmaker, I wanted to play with contrasts. Sound design is critical to the cinematic experience — and often, less is more. Beethoven’s music is precise, almost sacred. Setting that against the chaos of a black comedy like Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which unfolds in the West, creates a tension that is both absurd and profound.”

A lifelong admirer of Ludwig van Beethoven, Anshuman has reimagined two of the composer’s most iconic works , Für Elise and Symphony No. 5 for the film’s score.

The reinterpretation was crafted in collaboration with Margitte Award-winning Belgian composer Simon Fransquet.

Anshuman added: “In 2025, these classical pieces aren’t just background music — they’re ironic narrators, amplifying the madness inside the haveli while reminding us that human folly, like great art, is eternal. I didn’t want to borrow from Beethoven — I wanted a collaboration across centuries.”

On reworking the classics, Simon Fransquet added, “For me it’s about resonance, not imitation. Beethoven is one of the most instantly recognizable voices in music history, so the challenge was to make his DNA echo inside today’s soundscape. I wasn’t interested in a museum reproduction, but in texture, tension, distortion.”

Fransquet added: “The violin we recorded doesn’t play Für Elise as you know it — it scratches at it, whispers it, screams it. It becomes almost ghostly, as if Beethoven is still present but filtered through today’s fractured emotional world."

Shot entirely on a single lens, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, the film also stars Arjun Mathur, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Shot entirely in the UK, the Hitchcockian chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal as it blends suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over 6months, as per a statement.

The film is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, and presented by MAX Marketing limited.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is set to release in theatres on October 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor