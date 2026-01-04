'Ant-Man' actor Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage from boulder fall, says "brain functioning with decreased capacity"

Los Angeles [US], January 4 : Hollywood actor Evangeline Lilly, known for her performance in Marvel's 'Ant-Man' films, has revealed suffering from brain damage, months after she fell face-first into a boulder.

In her Instagram post, Lilly confirmed the same in a video and said, "A lot of you asked how I'm doing. A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans. My brain is functioning with a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on."

Keeping her focus on the brighter side of her situation, the actor emphasised working toward fixing her condition.

"But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that's okay. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025," she continued.

The Marvel star concluded by expressing immense gratitude, adding that her symptoms were not caused by perimenopause.

"Verdict's in...I do have brain damage from my tbi. Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies," Lilly wrote in the caption.

Following the post, Evangeline Lilly received an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans alike. Her 'Quantumania' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "You are a warrior. Nothing-not even this will defeat you my friend," while actor Alyssa Milano added, "Thinking about you."

In May 2025, Evangeline Lilly detailed her injury alongside pictures of her facial wounds. She revealed experiencing fainting spells due to hypoglycaemia.

"I fainted at the beach. And fell face-first into a boulder. It might seem crazy looking at my face and my busted tooth, but I feel so grateful that I blacked out. I needed the reset," she wrote in a Substack post, as per E! News.

Shortly afterwards, Lilly announced her departure from acting in June last year.

