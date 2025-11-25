Anthony Anderson to host talent show 'Star Search' Reboot

Washington DC [US], November 25 : Netflix's upcoming reboot of 'Star Search' has named Anthony Anderson as its new host, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the new iteration of the talent competition series will premiere on Netflix on January 13, 2026.

The official logline for 'Star Search' states, "The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories - music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors - as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event," as quoted by Variety.

Netflix shared a teaser for the show on its Instagram account on Tuesday.

Jason Raff and David Friedman serve as showrunners on the new "Star Search." Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing, with Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas executive producing.

As an actor, Anderson is known for starring in the hit ABC sitcom 'Black-ish,' for which he received seven Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a comedy series, according to Variety.

His film roles include the 'Barbershop' franchise, 'Hustle & Flow,' and 'The Departed.'

This will not be Anderson's first hosting gig. He has previously guest-hosted shows like 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 'Entertainment Tonight' and 'The Late Late Show' as well as leading award shows like the Emmys in 2024, the NAACP Image Awards for nearly a decade.

As for the show, 'Star Search' originally aired in syndication from 1983-1995 with host Ed McMahon, who was later joined by co-host Martha Quinn late in the show's original run.

It served as an early showcase for future stars like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Britney Spears, and many more. The show was also briefly rebooted at CBS in 2003 for one season, according to Variety.

