Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 Years of sobriety ahead of his 87th birthday

Los Angeles, Dec 30 Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins has clocked 49 years of sobriety. The occasion came a day ahead of his 87th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor posted a video on Instagram to share a story about the moment he decided to quit drinking, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped”, the star said in the clip, as he mimed a drinking gesture. “And I was having such fun. But then I realised I was in big, big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything and I was driving a car drunk out of my skull. Then on that fatal day, I realised I needed help. So I got it”.

“I phoned up a group of people like me, alcoholic. And that was it. Sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever”, he added.

As per ‘People’, he used his platform to inspire those dealing with alcoholism, as he went on to tell his fans how to seek help, reminding them that they are not alone.

“If you do have a problem, having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine, but if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help”, the star said. “It’s not a terrible deal, it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help. There’s plenty of help around. One thing I didn’t realise, I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me. Anyway, I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I’ve had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs”.

Hopkins' inspiring message comes as he is set to turn 87 on December 31, New Year’s Eve, a holiday often associated with excessive drinking. So his advice may be timely for those hoping to ring in 2025 with a Dry January.

He concluded his message, "With that, Happy New Year!” as he blew a kiss.

