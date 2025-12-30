Anthony Hopkins marks 50 years of sobriety, urges those struggling to "choose life"

Washington DC [US], December 30 : Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins has marked 50 years of sobriety by sharing a heartfelt message of encouragement for those struggling with alcohol addiction, urging them to "choose life," reported E! News.

The two-time Oscar winner, who completed 50 years of sobriety on December 29, shared a video message on Instagram reflecting on his journey and the turning point that led him to quit drinking. Hopkins, 87, recalled that half a century ago, his life was nearly cut short due to alcohol abuse.

"Fifty years ago today, I was nearly killed by driving my car in a drunken blackout," Hopkins said, adding that it was at that moment he realised he was suffering from alcoholism. "I realised I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

The actor noted that seeking help proved to be life-changing. "So anyone out there who's got a little problem with having too much, check it out because life is much better," Hopkins said. "Without bragging, I got help, and 50 years ago today was the end."

Hopkins also used the occasion to share a broader message of hope and resilience. "Choose life instead of the opposite," he said, encouraging people to embrace positivity and purpose. He added that his milestone comes just days before his 88th birthday, calling the long journey a blessing, according to E! News.

The Silence of the Lambs star has previously spoken openly about his sobriety. In an October episode of The New York Times podcast The Interview, Hopkins described a profound internal moment in the mid-1970s that led him to stop drinking, saying the craving for alcohol was suddenly "taken away," as per the outlet.

Hopkins has often credited his sobriety as a key factor in his longevity, clarity and continued success in both life and career.

