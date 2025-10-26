Anthony Hopkins sheds light on epiphany when he quit alcohol

Los Angeles, Oct 26 Acting legend, Sir Anthony Hopkins used to consume alcohol very often until he decided to give it up for the good. The actor recently reflected on a major turning point in his life.

While discussing his upcoming memoir, ‘We Did OK, Kid’, the Academy Award winner, 87, recounted the exact moment he realised he was an alcoholic, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said on the October 25 episode of ‘The New York Times’ podcast, “I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody, or myself, which I didn’t care about. I came to my senses and said to an ex-agent of mine at this party in Beverly Hills, ‘I need help’”.

He continued, “It was 11 o’clock precisely, I looked at my watch, and this is the spooky part, some deep, powerful thought or voice spoke to me from inside and said, ‘It’s all over. Now you can start living. And it has all been for a purpose, so don’t forget one moment of it’”.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ star went on to recall that the voice, which he described as "vocal, male, reasonable, like a radio voice", completely removed his desire to drink.

He shared, “The craving to drink was taken from me, or left. Now I don’t have any theories except divinity or that power that we all possess inside us that creates us from birth, life force, whatever it is. It's consciousness, I believe. That’s all I know”.

Reflecting on his struggles with alcohol, Hopkins said that after enduring a "lonely" childhood and surviving "those bullies", he drank to "nullify that discomfort or whatever it was in me, because it made me feel big”.

