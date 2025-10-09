Anu Malik Breaks Silence on Nephew Amaal Mallik’s Claims, Says, One Can't Waste...

Anu Malik's nephew, Amaal Mallik is currently in Bigg Boss 19 house and is getting love for his game play. Earlier he has accused his uncle Anu Mallik for sabotaging his father, Daboo Malik's career. Amaal alleged that Anu Malik abandoned him during difficultt times. Anu Mallik who earlier refuted the comments about family dispute, has now reacted the allegations.

Anu Mallik told, Hindustan Times that "A lie told 1,000 times will never become the truth. One can’t waste energy reacting to everything." Anu Mallik further added, "My father (composer Sardar Malik) always told me, never allow poison to churn in your mind. If you do, you’ll never be a good composer. People may hurt you, but they can’t take away your talent, that’s yours. I sit at my piano, make a new tune, and that’s my answer to the world."

Despite his family's controversies, the musician remains focused on his work, currently writing songs for an upcoming romantic film. He shared, "It's a beautiful, tender story about a girl choosing between love and fame. The director wants songs that will stand the test of time, and that's where I began."Before ending the conversation, Anu Malik expressed feeling underappreciated for his contributions, stating, "I feel underused and underutilised. There's still so much more I can give."