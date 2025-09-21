Anu Malik reveals why he calls Mahesh Bhatt, a monk

Mumbai, Sep 21 Music composer Anu Malik, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming album ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, has shared why he calls veteran filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt.

The composer spoke with IANS in the Andheri west area of Mumbai ahead of the film’s release, and shared that whenever he got into tricky waters professionally, it was Mahesh Bhatt, who always came to his rescue.

Talking about his album ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’, which marked one of his earliest collaborations with Mahesh Bhatt, he told IANS, “There was a time when I had work but then the volume of work was getting less. Then I knocked on the door of Mahesh Ji. And he gave me support. ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam Chale Aaye’, ‘Baadalo’n Mein Chhup Rahe Chand Kiyun’ all these songs were a rage”.

He further mentioned, “After that, today, all the songs like ‘Ye Ishq Hai Meri Jaan’, that time has come when Mahesh Ji gave me a chance. I call him a monk because whoever knocks on their door does not go empty-handed. And here he himself called me that I need you today. And I liked one thing about Mahesh Ji, is that he said that, ‘I need you but I want Anu Malik who does not forget his land and keeps his father, Sardar Malik close to him. If you can do that then you are amazing”.

Anu Malik ruled the 1980s and the 1990s era of Bollywood. In the 90s, the duo changed the grammar of Hindi film music through films like ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ and the National Award-winning film ‘Zakham’.

Meanwhile, ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ is set to arrive in cinemas on September 26, 2025.

