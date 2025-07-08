Anubhav Sinha celebrates 20 years of ‘Dus’, takes onus of all flaws in the film

Mumbai, July 8 Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is celebrating 20 years of his film ‘Dus’. The action film is known for its stylish and pacy storytelling, and its music.

On Tuesday, Anubhav took to his Instagram, and shared the film’s poster. He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that although he has moved on from stylish and commercial potboilers, but looking at trailers of some big ticket entertainers, he does crave to go back to the genre.

He wrote in the caption, “Twenty years today. Haven't seen this film film for a long time but still I get love for it almost everyday, somewhere. I remember Sanju saying after looking at the dubbing, ‘Sinha sir, your work is done’. ‘Dus Bahane’ song in the trailer itself had become a big hit across the country. Vishal Shekhar did an amazing job. Everyone did a great job in the film. The flaws that were, and enough, were all mine. Banaras' boy was making his first film with such big stars in Bombay, he must have gone astray. He went a stray. But still one of the biggest hit movies of that year”.

He further mentioned, “Now I myself forgot I can make action movies, and can make super hero movies. Apart from some actors, no one ever discusses such movies with me. However, the thing inside my mind is that I often feel jealous after watching the trailer of a big movie, whether I should make another one like this. Then I sit down to write something more. The mind pulls there. And art is from the mind. I want to say to the fans of ‘Dus’ and ‘Ra.One’, and also to the fans of ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Thappad’ and ‘Bheed’ that ‘dil to bacha hai ji’”.

‘Dus’, which starred an ensemble cast, was released in the mid 2000s when the modern Bollywood music was at its peak, and was firing on all cylinders unlike the Bollywood music of 2020s which seems to have been stuck in a loop.

One reason behind the music of 2000s Bollywood performing well on charts was the entry of new music directors into cinema, who broke into the industry after their stint in advertising, and were armed with a knack for crafting melodious and groovy tracks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor