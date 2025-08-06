Anubhav Sinha cherishes the good days of Akashvani

Mumbai, Aug 6 Director Anubhav Sinha is cherishing his good old days of Akashvani. On Wednesday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared two pictures of himself as he paid a visit to the All India Radio.

He also penned a long note in the caption, reminiscing about Akashvani, and how he could not say no to the invitation from Akashvani.

He wrote in the caption, “Whenever I get an invitation to go away from the office, my mind first starts thinking 'why can't I go'. I make a good excuse every time. But when the order came from Akashvani, I started looking for reasons to go. Why? Akashvani is part of my childhood. I have heard Rafi sir's interview with Pancham da and don't know what. I ran away and reached. This is a lie. I went by car and thought on the way why Akashvani is not set in my car. I set up the channel for a cheap price”.

He further mentioned, “The old treasure they have is not with anyone. The second photo is with thirty two thousand records of Akashvani whose collection is in Mumbai. If you mix everything else, then it is an experience to find an old civilization. I wandered again among those thirty-two thousand music crafts. Talked to Mamta ji for two hours. It will be broadcast today evening at four o'clock. Will also be on their app later. Yes, they also have an app. Download it. All those rare songs and interviews. This is the treasure”.

Earlier, Anubhav, who last directed ‘Bheed’, celebrated 7 years of the release of his social drama ‘Mulk’. On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film’s shoot.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his sadness at things staying the same in the past 7 years with regards to the communal harmony or the lack of it.

He wrote, “It's been seven years. This film should have been irrelevant. Didn't happen. This is so sad. I’m happy that we made it. The whole team did. I was just the manager. Last time I met Chintu ji at Amit ji's Diwali party. He returned after getting his treatment done. I was done shooting for ‘Thappad’. He asked me, ‘Hey, is your shooting over? Add one more day, you shoot the scene I'll walk from behind’”.

“Then we hugged, and he said, ‘Quickly write something else’. Didn't know them long enough. First time met with him for ‘Mulk’. But his departure seems to be an irreparable personal loss. And every year this damage gets deeper”, he added.

