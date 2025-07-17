Anubhav Sinha revisits the history of popcorn and its role in modern cinema economics

Mumbai, July 17 Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to social media to share a thought-provoking note where he traced the history of popcorn.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote a lengthy note where he reflected on popcorn's journey from ancient South American roots to becoming an inseparable part of the movie-watching experience. In his post on Instagram, Sinha talked about how popcorn, once considered a low-class snack, rose to prominence during the Great Depression and eventually found its way into cinemas—becoming as iconic as the films themselves.

Sharing a photo featuring different types of the beloved snack, the filmmaker wrote, “Big deal on popcorn and cinema these days. Thought I'd disturb the history of this. So it is said that popcorn in South America (then Americans used to speak), and especially tribals in Mexico and Peru have been eating about three and a half thousand years BC. In the early nineteenth century, a man named Charles Crater has found a method to make corn popcorn from steam. There the popcorn tradition began. Then it started trending at fairs, circuses and other events like that.”

“When cinema halls were built in America in the early 20th century, it was thought in the bar. But it's noisy, dirt spreading and lower class symbol kept out of theaters. The game started in the thirties. At the time of the Great Depression. People had no money, and popcorn was cheap. Lihaza opened shops outside theaters and then slowly it was allowed in theaters at higher prices. Remember the poor had food and were slowly sliding up. And cold drinks were also trending. Here the romance of popcorn and cold drink begins.”

The ‘Anek’ director added, “Sugar deficiency during and after the Second Pure. Cold drinks in crisis. Costly and reduced. Popcorn and cold transgender started here. The popcorn won. The cold also came back later. Now in cinemas, these two, (Hindustan had samosa, now biryani has reached) earn more or equal money than cinemas in cinemas. The accountability of the filmmaker is that why should we spend so much money and go to watch the movie. This is a reasonable question. But the reasonable question of the filmmaker is that we have only made a film. Someone else selling popcorn and cold. Her civil opinion is also that if you don't like it then just come to watch the movie.”

Anubhav ended his note writing, “A question also came in the heart related to this. Questions should keep coming in the heart. How much popcorn do we eat in our homes? I eat often. You guys? Once in a week? Once in a month? Less than that? Only in theaters?.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor