Anuj Arora's fitness routine: Weight training, cardio, core exercises & high-protein diet

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Anuj Arora has shared insights into his fitness routine, revealing that it includes weight training, cardio, core exercises, and a high-protein diet.

Anuj, who is known for his role in the TV show 'Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum', said that fitness plays a huge role in his life.

"I'm a gym enthusiast, working out six days a week. I love sports and have played table tennis for 15-20 years, representing my state and school in numerous tournaments. My workout regimen includes 2-2.5 hours daily, combining weight training, cardio, core exercises, functional training, and running," Anuj said.

The actor follows a high-protein diet, consuming 18 eggs daily, prepared as omelets, 'bhurji', or boiled.

"I also eat plenty of salads and vegetables, focusing on low carbs. During gaining phases, I add multigrain chapati at lunch. My diet includes paneer, pulses, protein shakes, nuts, fruits, and soups," said Anuj, who is also known for his work in 'Bandini'.

He said that health consciousness runs in his family, particularly influenced by his father, who emphasised fitness and stretching exercises.

"We grew up with cows at home, so our dairy products were always fresh and healthy. Maintaining health is crucial in my profession; looking good on screen and fitting specific roles require consistent fitness efforts. Skipping workouts makes me feel low," he said.

The 'Thodi Khushi Thode Gham' actor shared that managing demanding schedules requires extra effort.

"I always carry my food, including eggs, protein shakes, and fruits, wherever I go. Hydration is key -- I ensure to drink five litres of water daily. Diet discipline is paramount, and my profession keeps me motivated."

"Fitness goals are subjective and tailored to each character I portray. I aim to maintain sufficient fitness to transform for different projects. Having six-pack abs every time is neither healthy nor necessary; so it depends on the character you are playing," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor