Anuja Sathe shares what intrigued her about playing Karpura Devi in ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, April 25 Actress Anuja Sathe has joined the cast of “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” as Karpura Devi, bringing to life a character filled with emotional depth and dignity.

Sathe revealed what intrigued her about the role, explaining that it was the complex emotional layers and the graceful strength of Karpura Devi that drew her to the character. Speaking about her role, Anuja stated, “I honestly feel deeply connected to the history and different cultures. So, when I was offered this role, I knew I had to take this. As an actor, I’ve always believed that the most powerful roles are the ones that make you feel something beyond the script — and Karpura Devi does exactly that for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the emotional layers and dignity of Karpura Devi — she is not just a mother in the traditional sense, but also someone who deeply understands her son’s destiny and quietly prepares him for it.”

“There’s a certain reality and poise that Karpura Devi carries, and getting into that mindset took a lot of internal work. I remember during the initial costume trial, when I first wore her royal attire with the elaborate jewellery, something shifted within me. I looked in the mirror, and for the first time, I didn’t see Anuja — I saw Karpura Devi. That moment gave me goosebumps. It made me realize the weight of the legacy I was stepping into, and I felt an immense sense of responsibility to do justice to her journey,” she added.

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” a historical drama that chronicles the remarkable transformation of Prithviraj Chauhan from a naive prince to a revered warrior king. The show will depict his formative years, marked by challenges, victories, and pivotal moments that forged his legendary legacy.

The show, which also stars Padmini Kolhapure, Ronit Roy and Rumi Khan, will soon premier on Sony Entertainment Television.

