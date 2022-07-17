Anumol wraps up shooting for Tamil web series 'Ayali'; pens long 'thank you' note

Chennai, July 17 Malayalam actress Anumol, who has completed shooting for her portions in the Tamil web series 'Ayali', has penned a heartfelt post thanking the entire team for the wonderful time she had while shooting with them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself during her last shot and gushed: "Just after my last shot taken for 'Ayali' web series. So my portions are over, getting back to Anumol from Kuruvammal. Heartfelt thanks to everyone."

She then had this to say to her director: "Our director Muthukumar, Muthu, do write more and make more films."

Sharing the picture, she thanked "cinematographer Ramji sir" and said: "I am honoured and fortunate to be in your frames and am sure many will be jealous that I could see your work closer. Can't thank you enough for the support you have given."

Talking about the cast and crew, Anumol said: "All my co-actors were amazingly talented and I have a new family now ... everyone was so good."

She mentioned the executive producers Kavitha and Veera, and said they both would be "badly missed", adding: "You both made me so comfortable and our drives back from shoots were my favourite part."

Anumol went on to say: "I can't wait to show you our work and mention the contributions of sound, art, makeup, hair and costume team. I saw some of the rushes yesterday and am confidently saying this again, we have made good content. Am sure you all will love it."

She ended her post with a shoutout to Kushi, the producer, and said: "We made it. You have inspired me a lot in all ways both professionally and personally. Be the same, make more good content and give opportunities to as many as you can."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor