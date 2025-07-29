Anup Jalota celebrates 72nd birthday with friends, members of music industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota on Tuesday turned 72.

Marking his birthday, he bonded with his friends and colleagues from the industry over music and loads of conversations.

In one of the images from his birthday celebration, Anup Jalota can be seen sitting with veteran playback singer Suresh Wadkar, jamming on the harmonium.

With a career spanning over five decades, he has continuously reinvented the rendition of devotional songs and ghazals, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and timeless melodies. He is often referred to as the "Bhajan Samrat" (Emperor of Devotional Music).

Some of the famous bhajans include Aisi Laagi Lagan Meera Ho Gayi Magan, Maiya Mori Main Nahin Makhan Khayo, and Shree Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.

He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2012 for his contribution to the field of Art - Indian Classical Music (Vocal).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor