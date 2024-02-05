Anup Jalota congratulates Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan for achievement at Grammys 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 : Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota has congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Rakesh Chaurasia for their Grammy wins.

While praising Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain for his achievement, he told ANI, "Ustad Zakir Hussain is renowned all over the world. He has made India proud. He won the Grammy award this year, I am very happy for him. It is a matter of pride for all artists and all the Indians. His father's contribution to the field of Tabla is also unforgettable. I congratulate him for winning the award."

Ustad Zakir Hussain has bagged three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, presented in the US on Monday.

The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for 'Pashto'.

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, 'This Moment'.

Jalota also congratulated Mahadevan, saying, "Shankar Mahadevan is a very versatile artist, a very good singer, a very good music director and I congratulate him for the award he has received for the Shakti band."

Veteran flautist and composer Rakesh Chaurasia, the nephew of legendary maestro Hariparasad Chaurasia, who notched two Grammy Awards.

On congratulating him, the ace singer added, "Since many years, Rakesh Chaurasia has been receiving fame for his and it is a matter of great pride for us that he has received this award. It is a matter of pride for the country."

In his acceptance speech for 'Pashto' on behalf of Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia- his fellow musicians, the 72-year-old Mumbai-born percussionist said, "Thanks to the Academy, thanks to all these great musicians for giving us beautiful music...our deepest thanks to our families...without them, we are nothing... without love, without music, without harmony, we are nothing."

'As We Speak', in which the tabla maverick has collaborated with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, won the Grammy for the 'Best Contemporary Instrumental Album' category. Hussain, who is also part of the Jazz group 'Shakti' along with Shankar Mahadevan, won 'The Best Global Music Album Award for its latest album, 'This Moment'.

The album 'This Moment' features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

At the ceremony, the Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year.

The 66th edition of the Grammys was held in Los Angeles.

