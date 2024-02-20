Anup Jalota jams with Afghan singer Farishta Sama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota has sung an Afghani song for the first time with Afghan singer Farishta Sama.

Speaking to ANI, Anup said, "I am very popular in Afghanistan too, so I thought why not sing songs in their language. The situation in Afghanistan is that music has been banned. In such circumstances, I have recorded this Afghan song giving a beautiful message of love and music. To awaken the wave of love and music, I have sung this song with Farishta."

Afghan singer Farishta Sama told ANI, "Recording a song with Anup Jalota is a big thing for me. Many people in Afghanistan sing his songs and love him very much. When they hear that Anup ji has sung a Persian song, they will all jump with joy."

She added, "This is a very good song whose lyrics are heart touching, which means something like "Sehra ke daman mein duniya se bekhabar...". There is a couplet which means that man is born with music. Its music is very slow and soft which touches the soul."

On meeting with Anup, he said, "I met Farishta in Germany. She has also recorded with Ghulam Ali Saheb earlier. I told her that she should come to India and do some work. So she came to India and recorded this duet song with me which is a very beautiful song. I believe that listening to this song will awaken love within people and the wave of love and music will spread in Afghanistan too. When a human being is born, God creates him with music. As soon as a person is born, the first lullaby is played and the irony is that the music is being destroyed in Afghanistan."

The music video will also be released in March.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor