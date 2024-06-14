Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz unspool fond memories of Pankaj Udhas on 'Superstar Singer 3'

Mumbai, June 14 'Bhajan Samraat' Anup Jalota and Ghazal singer Talat Aziz recalled the fond memories of their friend Pankaj Udhas on the stage of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'.

In a new episode titled ‘Ghazal Night', the young contestants showcased their singing prowess as they paid tribute to the ghazal samrat, Pankaj Udhas.

The 14-year-old Laisel Rai from Mohali, Punjab, and captain Pawandeep Rajan won hearts with their rendition of the timeless ghazals 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye' and 'Chupke Sakhiyon Se'.

Mesmerised by their singing, Anup complimented the duo, saying: "This cute little Laisel looks so much like a junior Neha Kakkar, and she has Neha’s style in her singing; she performed so well with such clarity. Pawandeep and Laisel, you performed this ghazal so well. Keep it up."

Talat added: "This performance made me nostalgic, as this was one of the songs that Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, and I performed together. This brought back such beautiful memories of those times when the three of us used to perform together. Those days were so beautiful, and I will always cherish them all my life."

Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa further played a video of Pankaj, Anup, and Talat performing together, which left the latter two emotional.

They also thanked everyone for reviving these treasured memories through the young talents’ performances, which made for such a beautiful tribute to their friend, Pankaj Udhas.

Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness in Mumbai.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

