Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan condole death of veteran film journalist Ali Peter John

Veteran film journalist and author Ali Peter John has passed away.

Sharing the unfortunate news, actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the death of my dearest friend and the veteran journalist Ali Peter John."

Kher described Ali Peter John as the "Dilip Kumar of film journalism."

"For me #AliPeterJohn was the #DilipKumar of film journalism!! Much before I joined films I was a fan of his weekly column #AlisNotes in Screen Newspaper. He was the first journalist who wrote about my play in mumbai. We were friends for more than 40years. I was witness to all different phases of his life. His ups and downs. He was a wanderer. I gypsy with a golden heart. A prolific writer. And a well-wisher for life. I will miss him and his regular calls. Be happy my friend wherever you go! Rest in Peace," he added.

Vicky Kaushal, too, mourned the demise of Ali Peter John.

"Thank you for your long service to entertainment journalism. RIP Ali Peter John," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Today, our industry loses one of our senior most journalists. Ali Peter John was always very kind and supportive of me once I became an actor and I remember seeing him around since I was a child. Rest in Peace."

Ali Peter John breathed his last on Wednesday. The details of his demise are not known yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor