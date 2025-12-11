Anupam Kher attends program of 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11 : Actor Anupam Kher attended the 350th martyrdom anniversary program of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Gurugram, Haryana, paying tribute to the Sikh guru's legacy.

Speaking to the media, Anupam said, "The sacrifice and dedication that Guru Tegh Bahadur symbolically gave for the Kashmiri Pandits and for humanity is cited as an example in the world."

"And the drama that took place today, what Kashmiris and Jammu's children did, what their teachers did, it was very emotional, very emotional. The story of Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, he saw the sacrifice of his children in front of him, how everyone, this will be an example for thousands of years to come, that this was not just a story of religion, it was a story of humanity," Kher added.

He concluded, "Seeing that, I was very emotional. And what the Chief Minister said, and the fact that I was invited here as the Chief Guest, I feel that I got more than I could give them. When knowledge increases, when the old times are remembered, it is very important to remember the old times, so that our present time can be run properly."

Haryana Chief Minister also attended the 350th martyrdom anniversary program of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Addressing the program, he said, "This is a special day for all of us. First of all, I pay my respects to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Today we are gathered here to celebrate his 350th martyrdom day."

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras.

