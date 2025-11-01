Anupam Kher begins his 549th film with Sooraj Barjatya, calls it a "joyous journey"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : "Marathon Man" Anupam Kher has begun shooting for his 549th film and has teamed up once again with celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

On the first day of the shoot, Kher presented Barjatya with an "auspicious shawl" from Ayodhya, a gesture symbolising good beginnings. Kher took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a video featuring Barjatya.

Along with the video, Kher also wrote a caption that read, "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with the one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! I presented him with the auspicious shawl that I got from #Ayodhya! Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab's 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing, and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually, I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege of being in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna! #549th #GodIsKind #LifeIsBeautiful #Blessed."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in 'Tanvi The Great,' a film he also directed. The movie, which was re-released on September 26, explored themes of courage, autism, and the Indian armed forces. It revolved around the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

It starred Kher along with Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

