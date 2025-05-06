Anupam Kher Calls Boman Irani’s Performance in Tanvi the Great As ‘Towering’

Renowned and one of the greatest discoveries of Indian cinema, Boman Irani always brings magic to the roles he portrays. The actor will be seen playing the role of Raza Saab, a musical genius in the highly anticipated film Tanvi The Great. Boman Irani's character in Tanvi The Great is layered and he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Talking about his role, Boman Irani shared, "The very concept of Tanvi The Great moved me to tears. I had decided to be part of the film in any form. The form came in the shape of the innocence of Raza Saab. Unknown Musical genius! I am proud to be part of this timely film, apart from the fact that my friend Anupam would have it no other way."

Anupam Kher took to his social media to share, "Boman Irani is not only a PHENOMENAL actor but also a wonderful human being. Having a friend like him on the sets is an asset for life. When I narrated him just the idea of #TanviTheGreat he immediately said he will be part of our film. His presence and performance in the film is towering! His appreciating nod after every shot meant the world to me! Thank you my dearest Boman for making #RazaSaab so endearingly humane, vulnerable and extremely lovable. The depth you brought to the character makes #Tanvi - GREAT! ❤️🥹 #Humbled #Gratitude."

Tanvi The Great is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film. Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.