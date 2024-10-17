Anupam Kher calls 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' his favorite movie ahead of re-release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently moved fans with a heartfelt social media post about his iconic film Khosla Ka Ghosla, which is set for a theatrical re-release on 18th October.

The actor on Thursday shared a video on Instagram, where he called the film his favourite.

"There is a movie in all of our lives that we are eager to watch again and again. For me, that movie is Khosla Ka Ghosla. If it's on TV or social media, I start watching it from wherever it is. I just can't stop," he said.

Describing the movie as timeless, the actor shared, "This movie is not just for one generation. People of all ages can watch it and enjoy it. Khosla Ka Ghosla is releasing again on the 18th, and I am hopeful that those who watched it in theaters 16 years ago will enjoy it just as much now."

The film, originally released in 2006, remains a favourite among audiences, and there are plans for a sequel.

In the coming years, audiences may see the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' family growing with the sequel.

In an interview withearlier this month, producer Savita Raj opened up about her plans to make 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

"We all are coming together soon in part 2," Savita said, leaving the film's team excited.

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor