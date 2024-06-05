Anupam Kher celebrates his mother Dulari in special way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Anupam Kher who shares a special bond with his mother Dulari on Wednesday celebrated her birthday in a special way and also penned a sweet wish on this big day.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor shared a glimpse of birthday celebration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C71WFHaCSPE/

The video captures Dulari dancing to the beats of the band, then cutting cake with both her sons.

He also posted an adorable video of his mother to wish her on this big day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C71PkS7iyfp/

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Today is Raju and Bittu's mother's birthday. Many many happy returns of the day mother. Like every mother, our mother is also the most beautiful gift of nature to us. May the Lord grant you long and healthy life. We will keep our beloved happy. #DulariRocks #HappyBirthdayMom."

Recently, Kher completed 40 years today in the industry.

From working in Indian films for four decades to achieving global fame with several international projects, Anupam Kher has always left his mark with his work. Whether it is a negative role or a comic role or an intense role, Kher has proved his versatility in different genres time and again.

Kher is currently busy working on his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor