Anupam Kher dedicates new video to baldies of the world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Anupam Kher bravely introduced his new bald look to the world on Sunday.

‘The Kashmir Files’ actor took to Instagram and shared a video for bald people.

He captioned the post, “This post is dedicated to the #Baldies of the world!”

He added in Hindi, which read, “People with hair take pride in the fact that they can do so much with their hair!! But what can they do?? certainly not!! #BaldIsBeautiful #HairTodayGoneTomorrow #FashionStatement.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuvy5SjIkQc/

In the monochrome video, Anupam can be seen with tattoos on his head.

Anupam received a lot of support and love for her post.

A social media user wrote, “U r supercool man.”

Another wrote, “Beautiful looking sir g.”

A fan wrote, “nice hair style.”

Taking about Kher’s work front, he recently announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor