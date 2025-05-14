Anupam Kher embraces his ‘Hindi medium’ roots at Cannes, asks to overlook his English pronunciation

Mumbai, May 14 Anupam Kher, who is currently attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, has humorously referred to himself as a 'Hindi Medium boy' while asking his fans to overlook his pronunciation of English words.

The veteran actor, known for his versatility, embraced his roots with charm and wit. On Wednesday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video of himself reading a magazine that features him on the cover. In the video, he also recites some of the lines written about him, reflecting on the honor. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “I have always looked at my life like a film. At an early stage of my humble beginnings it helped me go into a dream world. Where I was always a hero. It has also helped me to have a constant ‘Sense Of Wonder’ about life.”

“Even after having achieved so much in the last 40 years by God’s blessings and my hard work, I still get excited with small little/big happenings in my life. And I love to share them with you all. So, while I read out the article from #Variety magazine Ignore the small town Hindi medium boy’s pronunciation of English words and ENJOY the content. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #CannesDiaries #TanviTheGreat,” Anupam Kher added.

In the sweet video, the 70-year-old actor could be heard saying, “Friends, I have a photo in Cannes. Let me show it to you. This is a special issue of Cannes. And who is this young man inside? Who is he? Can you see? Who is he? Different but no less. Tanvi the Great. Wow, amazing. Where did this boy from Shimla come from? Now, after 22 years, he returns to the director's chair to bring to life the story that resides deepest in his soul. His most personal and poignant work yet. Tanvi the Great. Thank you very much.”

Anupam Kher’s directorial debut, ‘Tanvi The Great,’ is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film, the official film market held alongside the prestigious festival. Kher will take the stage to personally present the film.

