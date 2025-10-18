Anupam Kher enjoys adorable dance with mother Dulari, brother Raju, remembers his father's last words

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, known for often delighting fans with glimpses from his personal life, shared an adorable dance video with his mother and brother.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared the candid family moment, showing off his fun and carefree side while grooving joyfully to the peppy track.

While Anupam Kher appeared to be enjoying the moment, his mother, Dulari, and brother, Raju Kher, also joined with light steps and genuine joy, quickly winning over fans.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP8t4wMD8u9/

In his caption, the actor gave a nod to his late father and wrote, "My Late father's last words were #LIVELIFE!! And that is exactly we #Khers do! Thank you Pushkar Nath ji for the BEST LIFE LESSON in the world! #DulariRocks #JaiMataDi."

A fan commented, "Such a cute mother you have. My mother would never agree for this in a thousand years," while another added, "This is superrr cute."

It is worth mentioning that the "Tanvi The Great' star frequently offers updates from his personal life. Earlier this month, Kher shared a video from a restaurant where he was present with his mother and brother for dinner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPbtDnmDTnQ/

"It was nice to take mom out for the Italian food with bro #Raju! Just three of us- after a long long time. Loved the evening! Dulari loves white pasta! And we love her! #DulariRocks," the actor wrote.

On the work front, Anupam Kher's latest releases were 'Tanvi The Great' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files'. He portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi.

