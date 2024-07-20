Anupam Kher enjoys nature with his friend Jackie Shroff, check video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video with his friend and star Jackie Shroff in which they both can be seen enjoying the beauty of nature.

In the video, Kher can be seen talking about the struggling days of the 'Hero' star and how his life has changed with time while they both look at the beauty of nature at Shroff's house.

Taking to X, he shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Jackie ... me ... and Jackie's house outside Mumbai!! How peaceful it is here!! Peace of nature, silence, love and most of all friendship. May Lord Shiva always keep Jackie and his family happy and healthy!!! Jai Ho!#JackieShroff #AnupamKher #Friends@bindasbhidu"

https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/1814689946533306640

Meanwhile, Kher is gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'.'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

While Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

