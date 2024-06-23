Anupam Kher Extends Gratitude to Mumbai Police for Apprehending Suspects Behind His Office Robbery

Actor Anupam Kher has expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their swift action in apprehending the suspects, who allegedly were involved in robbery that took place in his office. In a post on Instagram, Kher shared his appreciation alongside a photo of the arrested individuals standing with the police.

In his post, Anupam Kher wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing efficiency!! Jai Ho! (Folded hands, heart eyes and National Flag emojis)."

The suspects, identified as Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, were apprehended by the Oshiwara police from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Both suspects are known for their involvement in serial thefts across different parts of the city, often using auto-rickshaws to facilitate their crimes, as confirmed by the police.

The incident at Anupam Kher's office in Andheri West's Veera Desai Road coincided with another burglary in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on the same day, highlighting a spree of criminal activities in the city. The Amboli police have registered a case under sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to house-breaking and theft in connection with the incident at Kher's office.

Anupam Kher himself had earlier taken to Instagram to report the incident, detailing the modus operandi of the thieves and expressing confidence in the police's capability to apprehend them. "Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon," Kher had affirmed in his social media post, which also included CCTV footage capturing the thieves fleeing in an auto-rickshaw with the stolen items. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam Kher is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great'.

