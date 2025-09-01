Anupam Kher gets darshan of the Lalbaugcha Raja without VIP arrangements

Mumbai, Sep 1 Veteran actor Anupam Kher offered prayers to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday. Revealing that he did the darshan without any VIP arrangements, Kher posted a series of pictures and videos from his religious visit.

The post further included a heartfelt note by 'Tanvi: The Great' maker that read: “Aaj Lalbaug ke Raja ke darshan ka saubhagya prapt hua. Bina kisi VIP darshan ke intazam ke gaya tha. To kuch aur accha laga. (Today I got the opportunity to visit the king of Lalbagh. Went without any VIP visit. So it felt even better.)"

“Woh baat alag hai bhakton ka pyaar aur organizers ki daya bhavna bani rahi. Lakhon ki taadaad mein log aate hain. Lekin kamaal ka anushasan aur vyavastha dekh kar garv hota hai. Bhaktjanon ki Ganpati ke prati bhavnaayein atoot hain. Ganpati Bappa Morya! (What stood out was the love of the devotees and the kindness of the organizers. Despite lakhs of people coming, the discipline and management were truly commendable. The devotees’ devotion towards Ganpati is unwavering. Ganpati Bappa Morya!)," Kher further added.

Work-wise, Kher has returned with his popular one-man show "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" after a gap of almost two years.

In the last 21 years that he has been performing the play, Kher has delivered more than 450 shows of his autobiographical drama.

Sharing his excitement and nervousness of returning to the stage, he wrote: "Doing my #OneManShow #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai after a gap of almost two years. The play is based on my life and its failures. Have been doing this play for 21years with more than 450 shows all over the world. But nervousness before every show is the same as it was on the first performance on 8th August, 2004 in Mumbai."

Asking his InstaFam for wishes, Kher added: "So send me all your love and blessing. I NEED them. Om Namah Shivaye! #Play #Theatre #Joy."

