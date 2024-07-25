Anupam Kher gives shoutout to his friend Neeraj Pandey ahead of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave a shoutout to his friend and director Neeraj Pandey for his upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. He captivated his audience with a recitation of the title track from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with an interesting video.

Sharing the poetic piece, he captioned the post in Hindi. "I really liked this poem from the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. That's why I am presenting it to you. And the director of the film is my friend and my favorite director Neeraj Pandey, so there is one more reason to share it with you!! The film is releasing on 2nd August. Do watch it in your nearest theatre. Jai Ho!! #AuroMeinKahanDumTha @ajaydevgn@neerajpofficial@FridayFilmworks, (loosely translated)"

Presented by NH Studioz, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024.

Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjreka are also part of the film. Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 5 and compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill. However, the makers decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'. 'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

