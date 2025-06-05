Anupam Kher honors mother Dulari’s birthday with heartfelt tribute to her sacrifices

Mumbai, June 5 Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note on his mother Dulari’s birthday, reminiscing about the countless sacrifices she made for him over the years.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an emotional tribute, expressing gratitude for her unwavering strength, love, and support that shaped his life and journey. In his heartfelt post, Kher shared that when he wished his mother, she was surprised and asked, “How do you remember?”—a moment he found both strange and a little sad. He reflected on how, as children grow older, many parents stop expecting their birthdays to be remembered, which he finds unfortunate.

To honor her, the ‘Special 26’ actor created a special video, sharing memories and expressing his gratitude. Anupam Kher wrote, “Today is Mom's Happy’s Birthday! When I called to wish me in the morning, she asks me, "How do you remember"?"I found it weird to ask my mom! But then it is sad that parents do not expect that children will remember their birthdays when they grow up! So, my sweet mother! In this video I tried a little what I remember about you!! You gave birth to me! I remember everything about you since you came in your womb! And will be remembered till the last breath! Hail the mother goddess! ALL MOTHERS ROCK!! #HappyBirthdayDulari #MomsAreTheBest.”

In the emotional video, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor could be heard saying, “I remember everything. I remember you feeding me curd and rice. I remember you dropping me off at school when I was in third grade. I remember when we used to go to Kashmir. And I didn't want my relatives to see my black spot. I remember everything, Mom. I remember when I was going to Chandigarh, you used to collect money. And you gave me 47-48 rupees. Keep that change with you. I remember everything. I remember all your sacrifices that you have made for me, for Raju, and for my brother. I remember your innumerable prayers and blessings.”

“So, on your birthday, I remember your prayers, your cooking. I remember everything, mom. What did you say to me in the morning? How do you remember my birthday? I remember everything. I remember when you stop your tears. I remember when you are very happy from the inside but don't want to show it from the outside. I remember when I used to come to Shimla from Chandigarh, Delhi, you used to make the best food for me. You used to make dum aloo and paneer, which I used to love. I also remember when you used to drop me at the bus stand, you used to say again and again, everything will be fine, don't worry.”

Anupam Kher went on to state, “I remember when you used to come to my shooting, Dad used to happily look here and there and say, This is my son, and you used to say, It's nonsense, spit, spit. I remember everything, Mom. So happy birthday, my dear mom. I'll take you to the party this evening. Whatever I am today is because of you. I remember everything. You made me angry in the morning by saying that how do you remember today is my birthday.”

The veteran actor shares a close bond with his mother, Dulari, and often posts heartwarming moments with her on social media, giving a glimpse into their affectionate relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor