Anupam Kher introduced Vinay Pathak to Kashmiri cuisine

Mumbai, May 30 Actor Vinay Pathak, who essayed the memorable role of Asif bhai in the National Award-winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, has fond memories of working on the film.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared that veteran actor Anupam Kher introduced him to Kashmiri cuisine while shooting for the film.

He told IANS, “The work Anupam did behind the camera was amazing. How do you create an ensemble? An ensemble can be created, but the musicality of creating an ensemble is something not many people can do. Anupam was the conductor of the orchestra in that film. He made it into such a family, that even today, we are a part of that family, even today, I can call Anupam, I can call Ranveer, I can call Tara because we lived together for a month and a half. We ate together, we drank together, we used to plan on what we would eat in the afternoon, and what we would do in the evening”.

He further mentioned, “I remember, Anupam introduced me to Kashmiri food for the first time. I am a vegetarian, so I thought, Kashmiri food is not for me. He told me, ‘You’re in for a treat. We will take you to a place’. And, he introduced me to a place in Delhi for Kashmiri cuisine. And, I fell in love with Kashmiri cuisine. We used to leave the game to give our shots. Sometimes we would play 20 questions. Anupam taught us 3-4 new games”.

Earlier, Vinay Pathak, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, had revealed that ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was actually Boman Irani’s Hindi film debut.

However, the release of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was delayed over issues with regards to its distribution. Vinay said that the film was “in the box” for 3 years, and eventually ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ marked the debut of Boman in Hindi films.

