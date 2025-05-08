Anupam Kher introduces Jackie Shroff as Brigadier Joshi in 'Tanvi The Great', calls him "my brother from another mother"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Amidst the buzz around Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great', the legendary actor has left the fans intrigued by introducing Jackie Shroff as Brigadier Joshi in the film.

Calling Jackie his "brother", he shared his first look poster and wrote a long note, "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: My friend #JackieShroff is actually my brother from another mother. We have not only worked together in so many movies, we are also related."

He also shared that his wife is tying rakhi to him, "Not many know that his wife Ayesha Shroff has been tying Rakhi to me for more than 30years. Jackie has a golden heart. 'Love' can be his second name."

Kher added, "He has so much of it in him. One day he dropped in at my place. I was yet to cast my film #TanviTheGreat! But I had recorded few songs. I made him listen to them. He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don't make this film without me. Brig. Joshi like any Indian army officer is larger than life. Strong, decisive and yet compassionate. His portrayal will be remembered for years! Thank you Shroff for your selfless friendship and brilliant acting. You are a piller of my strength. Both, on and off screen! Jai Hind!..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJYblt7i0wZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, the makers introduced Boman Irani as 'Raza Saab', a musical genius in the highly anticipated film, 'Tanvi The Great'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor Anupam announced Boman's role through a poster. While sharing the news, the veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about his close friendship with Boman Irani, calling him an "asset for life."

"Boman Irani is not only a PHENOMENAL actor but also a wonderful human being. Having a friend like him on the sets is an asset for life. When I narrated him just the idea of #TanviTheGreat he immediately said he will be part of our film. His presence and performance in the film is towering! His appreciating nod after every shot meant the world to me! Thank you my dearest Boman for making #RazaSaab so endearingly humane, vulnerable and extremely lovable. The depth you brought to the character makes #Tanvi - GREAT! #Humbled #Gratitude," wrote Anupam Kher.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJTRhiEiSj2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tanvi The Great is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

The film is directed by Anupam Kher, while the music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date of the movie will be announced soon.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor