Anupam Kher is "honoured to be directed" by Mahesh Bhatt for mahurat shot of 'Tumko Meri Kasam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared glimpses of the mahurat shot from the sets of the film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. He expressed gratitude towards the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and said "honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors" of Indian cinema. He noted that after 28 years, the legendary filmmaker directed him for the mahurat shot of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video where he can be seen shooting for a mahurat shot. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also seen in the clip.

He wrote in the caption, "...Honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic mahurat shot of my 543rd film #TumkoMeriKasam! The film will be directed by #VikramBhatt. Jai Ho!.. #MagicOfCinema"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-oiTRai4KO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kher has worked with Mahesh Bhatt in several films including 'Saaransh', 'Daddy', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', and many others.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has kickstarted the shoot of the highly anticipated movie 'The India House', marking it his 542nd film. Anupam Kher will play the character of Shyamji Krishna Varma. The film set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, The India House is expected to offer a riveting story filled with emotion, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Speaking of The India House, the pan-Indian historical drama will star Nikhil Siddhartha (of Karthikeya 2 fame) in the lead role, with Anupam Kher portraying the prominent character. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Vikram Reddy under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal arts and V Mega Pictures.

Kher is also gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'. Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

