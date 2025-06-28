Anupam Kher joins hands with Excel Entertainment for his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher has joined hands with Excel Entertainment, led by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, for his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

Ritesh and Farhan have come on board as the global distributors for the film.

Announcing his collaboration, Kher on Instagram on Saturday wrote, "Behind every great story are those who dare to believe in it and those who step in to take it even further. Today, that belief turns stronger with #ExcelEntertainment joining our journey. One of Indian cinema's most passionate storytellers, their support in Tanvi's journey will strengthen our dream to take her story far and wide globally. Thank you dearest @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid and above all #AnilThadani for your faith, support and appreciation!"

Farhan and Ritesh also expressed their excitement.

Ritesh Sidhwani said, "Tanvi The Great is a film that resonates deeply with universal emotions and the power of the human spirit. We're honoured to partner with Anupam Kher Studios to bring this moving story to audiences across the globe."

Farhan Akhtar added, "The vision and passion behind Tanvi The Great are truly inspiring. We at Excel are excited to support this beautiful film and help it find the audience it deserves worldwide."

The movie boasts a powerful ensemble cast with names like Anupam Kher, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, M Nasser, and debutant Shubhangi.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. The global distribution is handled by AA Films, led by Anil Thadani and Excel Entertainment. Tanvi The Great releases on July 18.

