Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher pen love-filled messages for each other as they mark 40th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher on Tuesday celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by pouring their heart out for each other.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and penned love-filled messages.

Kirron's post read, "Happy Anniversary dearest @anupampkher. My best friend and partner. Thank you for all the wonderful years. My life's best years are with you. We travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment. God bless you always. Lots of love and a happy anniversary.

She also shared a beautiful picture with Anupam from one of the award events.

Anupam took a stroll down memory lane, sharing a throwback video of international actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sending best wishes to Kirron while she was battlingng health issues.

"Dearest Kirron! HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY! Wow! Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love! For many initial years we gave each other gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers. But when you fell ill, at that time your favourite series was #OUTLANDER! You will watch every episode again and again," he wrote.

"And you were in love with the lead pair of the series- #Claire and #JamieFraser. That year I did something very special and I feel happy about it! Through my agent in London #RuthYoung I somehow reached out to actors #CaitrionaBalfe and #SamHeughan playing your favourite characters for a personalised video for you to 'get well soon'! The video brought a big smile on your face in those tough times. Can't thank @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe enough for this wonderful human gesture! Since I have run out of our pics together, here is that video. Hope it brings a smile on your face even today. Love and prayers always! #HappyAnniversary #40th," Kher added.

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam recently came up with his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

It is focused on the Indian Army and autism, telling the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, the girl aspires to join the forces.Besides Kher, the film's cast features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Anupam will ne next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files'. The actor is set to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film.

