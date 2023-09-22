Anupam Kher learns how to play piano from MM Keeravani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday learnt a special musical technique and piano lessons from none other than Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani. The ‘Kashmir Files’ actor also revealed that the duo is all set to come up with something.

Kher took to X and dropped a video where the duo engaged in a musical banter.

The video showcased Kher wearing a yellow formal shirt while playing the piano, upon the instruction of MM Keeravani.

The music composer sat on the floor. Keeravani was also seen instructing the ‘Kashmir files’ actor on how to improvise the ending of a tune on a piano.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, “When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen. Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaani ji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details to be revealed in due course. But in the mean time remember my friends- KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI! Jai Ho! 😍😎🫡 #Honoured #IFeelLucky #Music.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, the fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Deadly combination.. Keeravani is the best..and you are exceptional sir ji..’

Another commented, “Hope you also learnt some Telugu from him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, which will be released on September 28.

Kher also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

