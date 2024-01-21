Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi leave for Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : With only a few hours to go for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram's idol in his birthplace, several Bollywood celebrities have started leaving for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Sunday.

Actor Vivek Oberoi was spotted at the Mumbai airport to leave for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also left from Mumbai to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.

He said, "I am visiting Ayodhya. We are really excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla. We have been waiting for this day for several years."

Actor Anupam Kher also left for Ayodhya from Mumabi. He said "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram."

Notably, the ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha commenced on January 16, 2024, Tuesday.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 19, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Laxmikant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi will lead the team of priests performing the main rituals.

