Anupam Kher marks 100 days of ‘Tanvi The Great’: Proud of our film

Mumbai, Jan 9 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who returned to the director’s seat after two decades with “Tanvi The Great”, is celebrating a quiet yet deeply meaningful milestone as the film has completed 100 days in limited theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Kher reflected on his lifelong belief in never giving up, a philosophy he says has guided both his life and career.

Anupam shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption section: “100 Days Of ‘TANVI THE GREAT’: All my life I have believed in the mantra of #NeverGivingUp! I have constantly applied this optimistic philosophy to my life and my profession! And it has ALWAYS worked!”

Expressing pride in the film’s journey, the actor shared that audiences who have watched the film have been moved by its themes of love, optimism, resilience, compassion and bravery.

“Team #TanviTheGreat is Delighted and Proud to share that our film has completed 100Days in limited theatres! The audiences which is watching the movie is moved by its theme of Love, Optimism, Resilience, Compassion and Bravery!”

He noted that while commercial success is important, stories that touch hearts and create impact hold a special place.

“Being from the film Industry, I am proud of the films that make big money! But I am equally proud of our film which is winning HEARTS and making a big difference in people’s lives! Congratulations and a BIG THANK YOU to my cast and crew for their faith, love and support! Jai Ho! #Celebration #Love #Autism”

Calling the 100-day run a collective achievement, Anupam concluded: “100 days of Tanvi The Great. A journey that unfolded in quiet moments, touched hearts softly, and stayed long after.Some stories don’t ask for celebration. They choose to live on.”

The film stars Anupam, Shubhangi Dutt, Arvind Swami, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi and Karan Tacker.

The film follows the story of Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

