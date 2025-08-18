Anupam Kher marks Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's birthday with special post, calls him "God of Acting"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor Anupam Kher marked Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's birthday on August 17 with a heartfelt post.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a set of pictures, including some from the New York Indian Film Festival. Along with the pictures, the actor also wrote a special birthday note where he praised De Niro's "hard work and brilliance" saying the actor has inspired "millions of actors" around the world, himself included.

"Happy Birthday, Dearest Mr. Robert De Niro. May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired millions of actors (including me) all over the world with your hard work and brilliance," he wrote.

He went on to call De Niro "the God of Acting in the truest sense," adding that he feels "honoured, humbled, and privileged" to know him personally.

He added, "The easiest expression to use in your case is that you are the God of Acting in the truest sense. I feel honoured, humbled, and privileged to know you as a friend. May you have a long and healthy life. Love and prayers always."

Take a look



Meanwhile, Kher was last seen in 'Metro...In Dino.'

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, which was released on July 4, follows the love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro city and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

It also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta.

