Anupam Kher marvels at Yash Chopra’s achievement, captures Jungfrau Railway’s ‘Yash Chopra Train’

Mumbai, Oct 26 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is on a vacation in Switzerland, is reminiscing about the “richest time” of his life.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself at a railway station next to the Yash Chopra train of the Jungfrau Railway in Switzerland.

He said in the video, “What an amazing feeling to have Yashji's name on this train. Yashji, you are great. The time that I spent with you is the richest time of my life and to see your name on a train which is and it's snowing. I miss you very much. You're the bestest. To have a train named after you at the height of this snowy, amazing place. Wow, wow, wow. Jai Ho, Jai Ho. Yashji, Yash Chopra is great. You are the greatest”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “ASH CHOPRA AND SWITZERLAND: The fact that ONE person’s cinematic vision can change the tourism industry of a country is UNBELIEVABLE! And that is exactly I witnessed in my trip here. Almost every location has a #YashChopra stamp in Switzerland! His portraits, his statue, trains named after him, Bollywood restaurants, signboards in Hindi and thousands of Indian Tourists (sic)”>

He further mentioned, “I am deeply humbled and proud that I got to spend so much time with him apart from being part of so many #YRF films. Yash ji - You will always be the GREATEST! Jai Ho. #Cinema #Magic#SwitzerlandDiaries”.

The Yash Chopra Train is a special Swiss train dedicated to the legendary Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra by the Swiss government. After decades of showcasing Switzerland’s landscapes in his films from ‘Silsila’ and ‘Chandni’ to ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, Yash Chopra became an unofficial ambassador of Swiss tourism in India. In 2011, as a tribute, the Jungfrau Railways (Jungfraubahn) named one of their Stadler-built trains the “Yash Chopra Train”.

The train runs in the Bernese Oberland region, often on the route from Kleine Scheidegg to Jungfraujoch, famously called the Top of Europe. It’s a tourist-favorite, featuring a commemorative plaque and visuals celebrating Chopra’s cinematic love affair.

