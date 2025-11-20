Anupam Kher meets Rekha, calls her ‘eternal’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Bollywood diva Rekha and said that she is the epitome of not only grace and beauty, but also of warmth and magnanimity of appreciating the other person.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Rekha at the premiere of Farhan Akhtar’s latest release “120 Bahadur.”

For the caption, he wrote: “It was a pleasure to meet #Rekha ji at the premiere of #120Bahadur! She is the epitome of not only grace and beauty, but also of warmth and magnanimity of appreciating the other person!”

Anupam added: “There is and there will be never anybody like her. SHE IS ETERNAL! #Icon #Legend #Cinema (sic).”

A powerful tribute to real-life heroes, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment entirely made up of Ahirs defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Talking about Anupam, his latest release is Tanvi The Great. The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor