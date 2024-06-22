Anupam Kher office robbery case: Two arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai's Oshiwara police apprehended two individuals suspected of robbing actor Anupam Kher's office located in Andheri West's Veera Desai road, the police said

The individuals, identified as Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, were arrested from the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.

Both suspects are known serial thieves who operate across different parts of the city using auto-rickshaws to facilitate their crimes, said police.

The robbery at Anupam Kher's office coincided with another theft in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on the same day, underscoring a spree of criminal activities in the city.

In a separate incident at an office situated in Mumbai's Andheri Veera Desai area, the Amboli police registered a case against an unidentified perpetrator. The case has been filed under sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to house-breaking and theft, as authorities initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Mumbai police officials, the burglars forcibly entered Anupam Kher's office premises during the night, making away with cash and valuables amounting to approximately Rs. 4.15 lakh.

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to provide details about the incident.

"Two thieves were involved in the crime. They broke through two doors and stole a safe from the accounts department, which they could not open. They also took the negatives of a film produced by the company, which were kept in a box," Kher shared in his post.

Kher further mentioned that his office promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR), expressing confidence in the police's assurance of capturing the culprits soon. "Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon," he affirmed.

CCTV footage from the scene depicted the thieves fleeing in an auto-rickshaw with the stolen items, providing crucial evidence to aid in their identification and subsequent apprehension.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, the actor will be next seen 'Tanvi The Great'.

