Anupam Kher opens up about his "fulfilling experience" while filming Vijay 69 with Chunky Panday, director Akshay Roy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Actors Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, and director Akshay Roy, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Vijay 69, recently spoke about the hard work and dedication that went into making the film as they shared behind-the-scenes stories of their journey.

While talking to ANI, Akshay spoke about a challenging moment with Anupam Kher during a shoot at the Gateway of India and how the actor shot an entire scene even with a "dislocated shoulder".

"We were shooting at Gateway, and after a whole night of shooting, sir took a break, after which he had a cycling shot. As I watched from the monitor, suddenly he wasn't visible anymore. It was a bumpy road, and sir almost fell, and his shoulder got dislocated. I went to his van and said, 'Sir, we need to go to the hospital.' But he said, 'How many scenes do we have left here? Let's finish them first, and then I'll go to the hospital.' He did the scene with a dislocated shoulder. I can't imagine the pain he was in. This film is as much Anupam sir's film as it is mine," Akshay said.

Anupam Kher also spoke about how the film was a challenge for him and shared that the film demanded everything from him, from "blood, sweat to tears."

"I treated this film like an athlete's challenge. Not every project demands 100% commitment. It depends more on the story than the makers. Vijay 69 demanded everything from meblood, sweat, and tears, and that's what we gave. Akshay and I had moments where we would just sit in the car, look at each other, and tears would flow because it was such a fulfilling experience," Anupam said.

Speaking about his character, Chunky Pandey said, "When Akshay came to me with the story, he didn't tell me the whole thing, but just my character. Somewhere, I felt that when a director makes a film, there are always favorite characters. This was one character that was very dear to Akshay."

Earlier in the day, the trailer for 'Vijay 69' was released.

The trailer shows the story of a 69-year-old man, played by Anupam Kher, who is determined to compete in a triathlon. The film also features Mihir Ahuja in key roles.

The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

The YRF Entertainment film 'Vijay 69' is set to premiere on November 8 on Netfilx.

