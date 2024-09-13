Anupam Kher opens up about his grandparents legacy of 'sanskaar'

Mumbai, Sep 13 Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a poignant throwback picture of his beloved grandparents, and reminisced about the cherished moments he has spent with them.

The actor took to his social media platform Instagram, and shared a monochrome picture of his grandfather, Pandit Amarnath and grandmother Kalawati. Anupam also wrote a heartfelt caption to honour this priceless moment.

Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi: "Mere dadaji Pandit Amarnath ji aur meri dadi Kalawati ji ki purani tasvir mili aur unke sath bitaaye hue bachpan ke din yaad aa gaye. Aaj mere sanskaron mein inka yogdaan amulya hai, pehli baar gayatri mantra ka matlab aur mahatva dadaji ne hi sikhaya tha agar aap apne grandparents ke sath rahte Hain to unke sath jarur waqt guzaare. Jeevan jeene ka inse bada nuskha aur kisi ke pass nahin hota dada-dadi ki jai nana-nani ki jai."

Recently, Las Vegas declared September 10 as ‘Anupam Kher Day’ to honour the actor’s contribution to art and cinema globally. The Padma Shri awardee made his acting debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt-directorial 'Saaransh'. He also gained huge recognition in negative roles in the films 'Karma', 'Tezaab' and ‘Hum’.

The 69-year-old will be next feature in political drama 'Emergency' in the pipeline. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is also gearing up for another pathbreaking film titled ‘Vijay 69’, helmed by Akshay Roy. The film revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

