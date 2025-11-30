Anupam Kher opens up on receiving prestigious honours for his work beyond acting

Mumbai, Nov 30 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been honoured by two of India’s distinguished educational institutions for his remarkable contributions both on and off the screen.

Recognized not only for his illustrious acting career but also for his efforts as an individual contributing to society, Kher expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the prestigious awards from DAV Schools and St. Xavier’s College Alumni Association. Sharing his videos and photos, Kher wrote, “AWARDS AND HONOURS: I am deeply humbled, happy and delighted to receive two Awards/Honours from two very distinguished educational institutions of India for my work in my professional and personal capacity! Thank you Hon. Governor of #Maharashtra and #Gujarat Sh. #AcharyaDevvrat ji, a DAVian himself, President DAV Schools Sh. Poonam Suri ji, CEO Smt. Nisha Pashin ji and all the DAVians for this great Honour!.”

“Also THANKS to St. Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association for the wonderful recognition! I consider these honours are also for whatever little contribution I try to make to our society! Not just as an ACTOR. But also as an INDIVIDUAL! Jai Ho! Jai Hindi! #Awards #Gratitude #Humbled.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher’s recent directorial “Tanvi The Great” recently returned to theatres. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, along with Anupam and Iain Glen. “Tanvi The Great” narrated the story of a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the national flag at Siachen Glacier.

Up next, the veteran actor recently announced that he has joined forces with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his 549th project. On the first day of the shoot, Kher presented the Hum Saath-Saath Hain maker with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya. Calling the filmmaker and 'icon, an amazing person and an amzing director', Kher penned, “ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! (sic).”

