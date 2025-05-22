Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Boman Irani celebrate Tanvi The Great's global recognition at Cannes 2025

London [UK], May 22 : It's a proud moment for Indian cinema as five Indian films have made it to the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Among them, Tanvi The Great has become one of the most talked-about films this year. The film is special for many reasonsmainly because it marks legendary actor Anupam Kher's return to the director's chair after more than two decades.

The cast behind Tanvi The Great including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and debutant Shubhangi Dutt spoke toabout the emotional journey of the film and the response it received at Cannes.

"I am not traditionally a director, but primarily an actor, but the story inspired me. When it reaches the heart of the people, it's really gratifying. The kind of comments we got in Cannes and in London yesterday are fantastic. I wanted to make a film from India for the world, and I think that I have sort of managed to achieve it," Kher said.

"It was a very emotional moment for us because, one, Mr. Kher is directing after two decades. And, of course, every director takes their film to Cannes, but when an actor-director takes it to Cannes, to a festival like this, it means a lot," Pallavi added.

Actor Boman Irani, who also stars in the film, spoke about the importance of Indian stories finding international platforms. "We need that nourishment of entertainment that we have grown up with over the decades, and why should we abandon that? However, there are certain kinds of films, certain tonalities, that are required, which I think should be aimed at the international market, so that we have a spotlight pointing towards our country..." he added.

The film's young lead, Shubhangi, shared how overwhelming the entire experience has been for her. From the Cannes premiere to a recent screening in London, she's still processing it all.

"It feels very overwhelming right now. Even after the Cannes screening, I was still processing it all. Yesterday, we had a London screening, and I'm still processing it because I'm living every moment of it... For a movie like this, I don't think I could have asked for anything more. It's a new life."

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dreamto stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfill this mission, according to Variety.

You may meet many, but someone like her? Once in a lifetime. That's why you'll always remember #TanviTheGreat. 🌻#TanviTheGreat Look Reveal Teaser Out Now!@DuttShubhangi #IainGlen @mmkeeravaani @KausarMunir @actorprepares @anupamkherstud1 @nfdcindia #LowerMiddleClassCorp… pic.twitter.com/0ErfkD1XEw— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 3, 2025

The film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy play crucial roles. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

The film, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, is set to release on July 18.

