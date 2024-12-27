Anupam Kher pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, reveals initial reluctance to star in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Friday to express his sorrow following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Kher, who portrayed the former PM in the 2019 film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', shared his heartfelt tribute through a video message on Instagram.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him," Kher wrote, alongside the video.

"He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say maybe not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!" he added.

In the video, Kher also reflected on his initial hesitation to take on the role, revealing that he had initially declined the offer to play the role of Dr Manmohan Singh.

He expressed concerns that the film's controversial subject matter might be misinterpreted, and people could think he was making fun of the former Prime Minister.

However, Kher shared that after studying Dr Singh's life and character extensively for the film, he developed a deep admiration for the man.

He recalled meeting Dr Singh once or twice at events, where Singh's humility and praise for Kher's performance in the film left a lasting impression on him.

"He was a kind person, will miss the man in blue turban. The nation has lost a great human being and a leader," Kher added.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' is a biographical political drama based on Sanjaya Baru's memoir, which chronicles Dr Singh's time as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

The film examines Singh's relationship with the Congress Party and the political challenges he faced during his tenure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects to Dr Manmohan Singh, calling his passing a significant loss for the nation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his condolences, stating that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi, who worked closely with Dr Manmohan Singh when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and Singh was Prime Minister, added, "Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible."

Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, served two terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

His leadership during critical periods of economic reforms and global challenges earned him respect both within India and abroad.

He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA's loss in the general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor