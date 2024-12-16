Anupam Kher pays tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain: "Tabla will not have the same rhythm"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, renowned actor Anupam Kher expressed his profound grief over the passing of the iconic musician, who left a deep imprint on the world of music.

Speaking to ANI, Kher shared his sorrow, recalling Hussain as a dear friend and an extraordinary talent, whose death has left an irreplaceable void.

"Ustaad Zakir Hussain was a very dear friend to everyone," Kher said, adding, "I have met him many times, and each time, he greeted me with so much beauty, respect, genuineness, and love. Speaking about his art is like showing the sun to the world - it's beyond words."

Kher fondly reminisced about witnessing several of Hussain's performances, including in Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"He was magical. It is too soon for him to have left us. The tabla will continue to play, and the sound will be there, but it will not have the same rhythm. The magic will be gone," Kher added, adding, "The world has lost an artist of such a rare calibre, one that is difficult to find again. May God give his family the strength to cope with this loss. It's truly sad. Farewell, Zakir Hussain Sahab."

In addition to his heartfelt words, Kher took to Instagram to further express his grief, sharing a video of Hussain playing tabla at one of his concerts.

"The heart doesn't know how long it will remain sad! The voice doesn't know how long it will stay silent!! Farewell, my friend," Kher captioned the video, adding, "You may have left this world, but you will remain in our memories for centuries! You, your talent, and your childlike smile that touched the deepest corners of our hearts!!"

Among other celebrities including Salim Merchant, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain also prompted a heartfelt tribute from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared his deep sorrow following the passing of the tabla virtuoso.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister described Hussain as a genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music and brought the tabla to international recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji," Prime Minister Modi wrote, adding, "He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity."

PM Modi went on to emphasize that Hussain's performances and compositions would continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers. "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global music community," he concluded.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 in San Francisco, USA, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher, a spokesperson for the family.

Hussain was widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, not only for his exceptional mastery of the tabla but also for his role in elevating Indian classical music to a global stage.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha. He inherited his father's talent and passion for the tabla and quickly rose to prominence in the world of Indian classical music.

Over the years, Hussain became renowned for his virtuosity, ability to convey profound emotion through his performances, and his groundbreaking collaborations that merged traditional Indian rhythms with global music styles.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain earned numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and national honours, for his contributions to both Indian and world music.

His legacy as a cultural bridge-builder will continue to inspire musicians and listeners worldwide.

